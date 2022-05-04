ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,861 shares of company stock worth $373,381. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $152,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACAD. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

