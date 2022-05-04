Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACCD. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Accolade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Accolade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.27.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $402.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after buying an additional 198,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Accolade by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Accolade by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 861,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 737,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Accolade by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 334,840 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accolade (ACCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.