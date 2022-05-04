Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a current ratio of 14.90. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

