Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $96.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

