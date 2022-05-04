Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $186,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.