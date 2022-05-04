Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.