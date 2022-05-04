Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Stephen Davidson Purchases 3,187 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Davidson purchased 3,187 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £382.44 ($477.75).

Shares of ACT stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. Actual Experience plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.89 ($1.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.37.

Get Actual Experience alerts:

Actual Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.