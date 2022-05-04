Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Stephen Davidson Purchases 3,187 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Davidson purchased 3,187 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £382.44 ($477.75).
Shares of ACT stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. Actual Experience plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.89 ($1.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.37.
