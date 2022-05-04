ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.16.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 29.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,938 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,968,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ACV Auctions by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,755 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in ACV Auctions by 136.3% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ACV Auctions by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,611,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after acquiring an additional 623,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACV Auctions (ACVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.