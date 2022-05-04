ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.15.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.16.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,560 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

