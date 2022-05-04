ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 115,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,404. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $826.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

