ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “
ADVOF opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $17.59.
ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.
