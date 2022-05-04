ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

ADVOF opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

ADVA Optical Networking ( OTCMKTS:ADVOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.62 million. Analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

