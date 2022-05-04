ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Shares of ADVOF stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ADVA Optical Networking ( OTCMKTS:ADVOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.62 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

