Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.
AMD opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77.
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.37.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
