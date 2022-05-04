Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

AMD opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.37.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

