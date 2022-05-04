Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.37.
AMD stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.06. 1,895,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,362,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
