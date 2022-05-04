Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.37.

AMD stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.06. 1,895,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,362,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

