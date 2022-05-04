Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.37.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

