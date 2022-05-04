Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.37.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87.
In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
