Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.37.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,362,344. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

