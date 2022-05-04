Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.37.
Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,362,344. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
