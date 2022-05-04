Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

