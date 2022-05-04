Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
