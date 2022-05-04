Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantage Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of ADV opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 56,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

