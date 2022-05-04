Advent Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AVK opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

