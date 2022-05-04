Advent Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of AVK opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
