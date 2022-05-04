Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

