AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an equal wight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$7.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The company has a market cap of C$487.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$6.80 and a 1 year high of C$8.52.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

