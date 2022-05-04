Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.57. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.80) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 210,370 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 147,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

