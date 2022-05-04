Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.70). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($6.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($5.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 45,364 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

