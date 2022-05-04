Agrify (AGFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.49. Agrify has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $35.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the second quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrify during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Agrify by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agrify by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,045 shares during the period. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agrify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
