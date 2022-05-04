AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. On average, analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AGFS opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About AgroFresh Solutions (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.