AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

