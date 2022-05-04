Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$25.50 at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark decreased their price target on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.77.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC opened at C$22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.31 and a 52-week high of C$29.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.97.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602.

About Air Canada (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.