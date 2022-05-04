Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

Shares of ABNB opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.13. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of -190.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,277,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,484,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.12.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.