Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.21.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of -190.79 and a beta of 0.28. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

