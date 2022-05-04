Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $174.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.12.

ABNB opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of -190.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average is $167.13.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

