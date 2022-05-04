Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.51.

ABNB stock opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.79 and a beta of 0.28. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,952,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

