Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.51.

ABNB stock opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Airbnb by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

