Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE MIMO opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.16.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Airspan Networks will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

