Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $125.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKAM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of AKAM opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

