Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

AKAM stock traded down $13.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 109,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,209. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,558,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after acquiring an additional 564,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

