Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.32-5.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.62-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.33 EPS.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $13.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.36. 122,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,209. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after buying an additional 236,435 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 811,012 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $94,921,000 after purchasing an additional 140,502 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 84,720 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

