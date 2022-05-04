Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $164.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,046,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $707,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.