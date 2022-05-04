Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $13.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.78. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,046,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $707,373,000 after buying an additional 208,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after buying an additional 57,576 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

