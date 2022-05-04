Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.