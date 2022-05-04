Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $118.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $13.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.78. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.