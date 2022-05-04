Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.66 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.32-5.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $13.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.36. The company had a trading volume of 122,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,209. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 236,435 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

