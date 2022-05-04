Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $5.32-5.44 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after acquiring an additional 236,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 84,720 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

