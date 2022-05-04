Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. Akouos has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akouos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Akouos by 1,947.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,884,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

