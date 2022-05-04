Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TCRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.58.
Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
