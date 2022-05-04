Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

AIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78. Albany International has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,089,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,177,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

