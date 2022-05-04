Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Albemarle stock opened at $197.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.44. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Albemarle by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Albemarle by 7,595.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Albemarle by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

