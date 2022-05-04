Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AQN. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

AQN opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after buying an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $125,570,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

