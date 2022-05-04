Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alight Inc. is a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Alight Inc., formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Alight stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Alight has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,451.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Alight by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

