Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Shane Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $278,800.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $288,800.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

