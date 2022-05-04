Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:Y opened at $838.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $776.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $708.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on Y. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

