Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE:Y opened at $838.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $776.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $708.37.
Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on Y. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
About Alleghany (Get Rating)
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
