Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

