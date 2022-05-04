Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.72 million during the quarter.
